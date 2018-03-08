Poll shows DA support is in the doldrums

The DA has failed to capitalise on Jacob Zuma’s scandal-plagued tenure, with recent internal polling showing a decline in the party’s growth rather than an increase, about 18 months ahead of the 2019 general election.

The party is polling at a pre-2016 electoral support level of 24.5%, following expectations that it would grow to 30% in 2019 and wrestle Gauteng from the ANC.

Business Day understands that there is concern in the party as this indicates that it has taken a step backward from the growth it registered in 2016 when it took over the running of three major metros.

Many factors are understood to be at the heart of this, including the emergence of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ANC in December 2017.

Further factors affecting its support include its handling of the drought in the Western Cape and infighting over Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

There is also disagreement on strategy in the party, anchored in its failure to adequately plan for a possible Ramaphosa win at the ANC’s elective conference.

Sources on the party’s federal executive indicate that there is a strong push for party chief whip John Steenhuisen to take on long-standing federal executive chairman James Selfe for the post at its coming congress.