National

DA Leader Maimane to launch national petition to oppose VAT increase

24 February 2018 - 12:14 staff writer
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ALON SKUY
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ALON SKUY

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane will on Saturday launch a national petition in Soshanguve‚ Tshwane‚ opposing the increase in value-added tax (VAT).

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced during his budget speech in Parliament this week that VAT would be increased from 14% to 15% – the first change to the rate since 1993.

The DA said on Saturday that the increase in VAT‚ along with a huge increase in fuel levies‚ would cause an increase in food and transport costs for all South Africans.

"The ANC cannot make the poor pay for their looting of public money‚ and we will fight this increase in VAT on behalf of the poor and the unemployed‚" it said.

Maimane will be joined on Saturday by DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey and Mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga.

TimesLIVE

Tax hikes and pain: brutal times demand brutal measures

The budget works hard to rein in debt while protecting the poor, but it’s bad news for the rich
Special Reports
1 day ago

Budget breakdown: what you need to know about taxes, duties and exchange control

SPONSORED | KPMG’s budget summary lists all the important changes coming your way
Economy
1 day ago

VAT increase to kick in on April 1

This is the first increase in the VAT rate since April 1993 and the second since its introduction in 1991
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: The Treasury’s take on the budget

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi gives Business Day TV an in-depth look at the budget
Economy
2 days ago

DA says budget shows the ANC is a 'drunk government with power'

Cosatu doesn't like the VAT increase, PwC says it's the right approach; the DA says the budget is a smack in the face, the ANC calls it a balancing ...
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DA Leader Maimane to launch national petition to ...
National
2.
llegal abalone worth R2.3-million seized in Durban
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa withdraws appeal on appointment ...
National
4.
Shaun Abrahams will soon say if much of Jacob ...
National

Related Articles

Tax hikes and pain: brutal times demand brutal measures
Special Reports

VAT: Filling the revenue hole
Special Reports

Budget breakdown: what you need to know about taxes, duties and exchange control
Economy

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Now we know the high price of state capture
Lifestyle

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.