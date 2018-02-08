Politics

PARLIAMENT

Opposition gangs up to topple Zuma

08 February 2018 - 05:57 Linda Ensor
Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS
Opposition parties are working on a joint approach in Parliament of removing President Jacob Zuma following the postponement of the state of the nation address.

The leaders and senior representatives of the DA, the EFF the Congress of the People, the African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus met on Wednesday to discuss a way forward.

They will meet again on Monday with all opposition party leaders — including those from the United Democratic Movement, Inkatha Freedom Party, National Freedom Party, Pan Africanist Congress, African People’s Convention, African Independent Congress and AgangSA.

Monday’s meeting will discuss the EFF’s motion of no confidence in Zuma, which has been provisionally scheduled for debate in the National Assembly on February 22 and Parliament’s mandate to elect a new president once Zuma is removed.

While welcoming the postponement of the state of the nation address, the opposition parties said in a statement that the country "cannot be ground to a halt to allow for a compromised ANC to fight their internal battles. This must be resolved as soon as is practically possible, so that SA can move past the ruinous Zuma era and towards the future.

"The interests of our country reach far beyond the ANC. We cannot sit around and wait for the two centres of power to fight their war of attrition while our country is left in limbo.

"The ANC cannot hold our country to ransom. As opposition parties in Parliament, we will work together in the best interests of SA and its people."

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

