De Lille clinging to job as ANC drops its motion

"The DA wants to opportunistically hijack the motion of no confidence brought by the ANC against De Lille to resolve their own internal squabbles over resources linked to the city’s water crisis," said ANC spokeswoman Khusela Diko. Luthuli House supported the call by the ANC’s Cape Town council caucus for the national government to intervene in the city, said Diko.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela criticised the ANC’s withdrawal, saying that the opposition party had "demonstrated today that they would much rather engage in petty party politics than do what is best for the people of Cape Town".

Last week, the DA caucus decided by 84-59 votes that it had lost confidence in De Lille. The issue was then referred to the federal executive, the party’s highest decision making body, which had to make the final call on the best course of action.

The federal executive then mandated the DA caucus to support the ANC’s motion.

Madikizela said the DA had now tabled its own motion of no confidence against De Lille, which should be debated within 10 days of its submission to the speaker of council.

De Lille said that the federal executive had earlier in January resolved that it would not be supporting a motion of no confidence in her until the conclusion of the investigation by the federal legal commission and the City of Cape Town into the allegations against her.

The mayor was hauled before the party’s federal disciplinary committee on charges of maladministration and ignoring misconduct and tender irregularities. She was, however, allowed to remain in her position as mayor, pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

"I have received no notification from FedEx about a change in their decision from being opposed to a motion of no confidence to now supporting it. It is unclear why the party has reneged on their previous position.

"All I have repeatedly asked for was to be treated fairly and now that I have been the charged the process must take its course. Yet it seems that every other day, there is another manoeuvre to undermine these processes and get rid of me before testing the allegations against me and giving me a fair chance to respond to those allegations. It begs the question just how much confidence the DA has in their charges against me," said De Lille.

She added: "Despite these attacks on my name and integrity and numerous attempts to isolate me and various party leaders convincing councillors to vote against me, I have continued to serve the people of Cape Town and prioritise their needs above politicking. Judging by his [Madikizela’s] behaviour this morning, I cannot be sure that the same can be said about the provincial leader."

Stellenbosch University political analyst Amanda Gouws said the De Lille matter could have been handled better, especially considering the water crisis in the city.

"Energies are now going into dealing with her management style.… The squabbles between her, Zille and Maimane does not help.… It is going to cost the DA a lot of support from coloured, white and black voters," said Gouws.

