Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille mounted a furious attack on the DA and its Western Cape leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ accusing them of being desperate to remove her from her job.

In a series of 23 tweets on Wednesday afternoon‚ De Lille said the DA decision to allow its councillors to vote in favour of an ANC motion of no confidence in her made a mockery of the values of fairness‚ freedom and opportunity the party claimed to stand for.

Comments by Madikizela in two statements earlier in the day were "a blatant attempt to attack me publicly and undermine the party’s process"‚ she said. "It is clear that the provincial leader would much rather engage in campaigns to unseat me from a democratically elected position than to allow the party’s process to be followed."

The ANC withdrew its motion of no confidence after learning the DA would support it‚ leaving Madikizela to announce the party would table its own motion with Speaker Dirk Smit.

The ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe told TimesLIVE: "We are still adamant that Patricia [de Lille’s] leadership in the City of Cape Town leaves much to be desired, but what we will not allow is for the DA to hijack the genuine issues that we raise about the leadership of this administration‚ to hijack our motion and use it to settle their own political agendas.