BREAKING NEWS: DA clears way to oust Patricia de Lille

In an unprecedented move, the DA has confirmed it will support a motion of no confidence in beleaguered Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille.

The motion, tabled by the ANC, is to be debated in the council later on Wednesday.

The DA’s announcement that it will back the ANC motion means De Lille will be stripped of her mayoral chain. Her deputy, Ian Neilson, is likely to take over as interim mayor.

Last week the DA caucus decided by 84-59 votes and one spoilt vote that it had lost confidence in De Lille.

The matter was then referred to the federal executive, which had to make the final decision on the best course of action.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said on Wednesday that the federal executive had mandated the DA caucus to support the ANC’s motion of no confidence in De Lille.

“The federal executive has thus authorised the caucus — which has already expressed its lack of confidence in the mayor by a way of a caucus vote — to support the ANC’s motion. While this is an unprecedented move, the ANC correctly in its motion details many, but not all, of the maladministration that the mayor is responsible for,” said Madikizela.

The federal executive had taken this step on the basis that the caucus and the party had lost faith in De Lille’s leadership.

“It is therefore in the best interests of the people of Cape Town and good governance — given the threat that Patricia de Lille poses to both — that we have no choice but to remove her as the mayor,” Madikizela said.

He said the caucus was backing the ANC motion due to a number of reasons, including a council-mandated independent investigation which took the view that De Lille had demonstrated behaviour and actions which constituted gross misconduct, gross dereliction of duty, and conduct that amounted to deceiving the council.

This was on the basis of extensive prima facie evidence before the council, which included the mayor’s own representations, said Madikizela.

“These prima facie findings have been supported by the fact that the auditor-general has downgraded the city’s audit status from clean, to unqualified with conditions.

“This is untenable for a DA government to see a deterioration in its audit status, especially when such a regression is the direct result of the conduct of the mayor herself.

“This is wholly unacceptable and is not in line with the DA’s commitment to clean, open and accountable governance,” he said.

Madikizela said De Lille had also mismanaged the drought crisis in the city.

“Her failure to manage this correctly and to communicate accurate information has played a material role in the current public panic and negatively impeded the city’s response to the current crisis.

“She actively withheld information, misdirected officials, delayed budget decisions, interfered with project plans and undermined the roll-out of augmentation projects as a result.

“Furthermore, she failed to push national government to fulfil its legal responsibilities — at the cost and risk to the residents of Cape Town. This is in of itself has posed a massive governance risk,” said Madikizela.