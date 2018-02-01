DA’s KZN elective conference likely between just two contestants

Everything is ready for the DA’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference to start on Friday, with the party’s provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango due to be challenged by Emmanuel Mhlongo, a councillor in the Ethekwini metro.

Mncwango is looking for a second term as the province’s leader, after ascending to the helm in 2015 when he defeated Sizwe Mchunu, the DA MPL in the provincial legislature.

The position of provincial chairperson is due to be highly contested as Dean Macpherson, the DA MP in the National Assembly who is also the party’s shadow minister for trade and industry, will battle it out with Francois Rodgers, the current leader of official opposition in the provincial legislature, and a close ally of Mncwango.

Mhlongo, Mncwango’s challenger, is the current North Central Durban Constituency chairperson. The Bulwer-born Mhlongo said that if he wins the election, he will take the DA to new heights and ensure the party grows significantly among black voters by taking the fight to ANC strongholds.

While Mhlongo concedes that the DA has been growing in black areas, he says this growth has not been significant and therefore the party needs a charismatic leader like himself who will be able to hit the ground running.

Mncwango told BDLive that three years ago he inherited a deeply divided party and that his role was to unite it and ensure it grew beyond the urban and minority areas. If he wins again, he will consolidate the DA’s support in Indian and white areas and drive an aggressive campaign to woo black voters in urban and rural areas.

Mncwango said under his leadership, the DA has grown and even expanded to rural areas, where it now has councillors. His aim is grow the DA and reduce the ANC to below 50% of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal.

Lukhona Mnguni, a political analyst with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said not much was known about the new challenger [Mhlongo] and this alone would make Mncwango’s win in the upcoming conference a strong possibility.

"For me there is no doubt that Mncwango will win. The challenge for any DA leader in [the province] will be to penetrate the difficult KwaZulu-Natal terrain," Mnguni said. "The province has traditionalist populations, which does not mean they are backward but that they are loyal to what they know and are opposed to change. It took the ANC many years to penetrate the KwaZulu-Natal voters and it will prove just as difficult for the DA to do the same."