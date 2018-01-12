The DA inquiry into divisions in the party caucus running the city of Cape Town has heard a string of accusations against mayor Patricia de Lille, ranging from nepotism and intimidation to defeating the ends of justice.

The investigation‚ launched in late September under the chairmanship of parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen‚ was sparked by a lengthy dossier submitted in July by mayoral committee member JP Smith to party leader Mmusi Maimane and federal executive chairperson James Selfe.

Two months earlier‚ De Lille had submitted a formal complaint about Smith to Dirk Smit‚ the speaker of the city council‚ alleging that he had contravened the councillors’ code of conduct and demanding an investigation.

The documents‚ which depict rampant interpersonal conflict in the executive corridors of Cape Town’s civic centre‚ are among dozens leaked to TimesLIVE from within the DA, as the party’s federal executive prepared to meet on Sunday to decide on De Lille’s future.

Asked to comment on the contents of the documents‚ De Lille said on Thursday: "My responses to the allegations were submitted to the federal executive as requested. It is well known that the matter will be discussed by fedex on Sunday.

"If submissions have been leaked‚ this is in contravention of the confidentiality of the process while it is under way. I have refuted most if not all of the allegations made against me. Fedex will now consider the matter on Sunday and they will have to communicate on this."