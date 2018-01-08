ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his former rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Monday made their first high-profile public appearance together since the ANC conference.

Speaking at Ohlange in Inanda‚ north of Durban‚ where he and some of the ANC officials laid a wreath at the grave site of the ANC’s founding president‚ John Langalibalele Dube‚ Ramaphosa called for unity in the province, saying KwaZulu-Natal was far too important to the ANC to be left divided.

The ANC was dogged by deep divisions ahead of its elective December conference, in which Ramaphosa defeated Dlamini-Zuma by a close margin.

Dlamini-Zuma did not speak at Monday’s function.

Ramaphosa and the top six officials were scattered around KwaZulu-Natal‚ participating in a number of events in the lead-up to the January 8 statement marking the party’s founding anniversary.

The traditional January 8 statement — which this year marks the ANC’s 106th anniversary — will be delivered in East London on Saturday.

"Contestation is now over and the winner was the African National Congress‚" said Ramaphosa.