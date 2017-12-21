Ramaphosa vows immediate stop to graft

Cyril Ramaphosa pledged a crackdown on corruption and called for unity in his first speech as the leader of the ANC.

"Corruption has to come to a stop and it must happen with immediate effect," Ramaphosa said in the closing address to the ANC’s national elective conference in the early hours of Thursday morning. "We must confront the reality that critical institutions of our state have been targeted by individuals and families."

Ramaphosa did not directly link President Jacob Zuma to wrongdoing his the speech, and instead thanked him for his service to the ANC. Zuma had backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, his former wife and mother of four of his more than 20 children, to succeed him.

The ANC’s new leader reiterated the party’s resolutions to implement radical economic transformation to give the black majority a bigger stake in the economy and provide free tertiary education. He affirmed the party’s decision to seize land without compensation to speed up land reform, but said it would only be done in a responsible manner that did not harm the economy, agricultural production or food security.