Although Mantashe didn’t mention outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza by name‚ it was clear that he was referring to her.

Khoza was unceremoniously fired last month as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on public service and administration.

However‚ she was redeployed to the portfolio committee on economic development this week.

Khoza — along with MPs Mathole Motshekga‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ Mondli Gungubele and Derek Hanekom — were among those who had stated ahead of the no-confidence motion that they would vote according to their "conscience", implying that they would vote with the opposition rather than toe the party line.

Mantashe told hundreds of ANC members that as loyal members of the party‚ members must abide by what the party stands for‚ no matter how hurtful it may be.

He said even if members disagree with certain decisions taken by the leadership‚ they should‚ at all times‚ vote with the ANC "with a heavy heart".

"If you are a cadre and an activist‚ you must be loyal to the decision. Once you break ranks when you don't agree with a decision‚ it's the highest level of ill-discipline. If you are in a structure in the ANC and a decision is taken‚ never betray your own decision.

"You must stick with it even when it pains you‚ you can’t vote with the opposition‚ you are not suppressed. Vote with the ANC with a heavy heart‚" said Mantashe to a round of applause.

Khoza will appear before a disciplinary hearing on September 10 in Durban.

In July‚ the province slapped Khoza with two counts of ill-discipline for statements she made in four Facebook posts on July 7‚ 20 and 21 as well as remarks she made on July 18 at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg‚ which was organised by Save SA.