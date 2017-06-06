Politics

ANC surrenders as IFP elects Nquthu mayor

06 June 2017 - 14:42 Nathi Olifant
Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Just a fortnight ago — and again on Monday — the ANC promised to give the IFP hell from the opposition benches in Nquthu. But on Tuesday they surrendered meekly as their rival’s candidates were elected unopposed as mayor‚ deputy mayor and speaker.

With barely a peep from the ANC‚ Siyabonga Mabilabila Kunene was named mayor of the embattled northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality‚ with Nothing Maria Zungu named his deputy, and Mbongeni Mnguni named speaker. This follows a 10-month leadership vacuum‚ during which the council could not elect office bearers due to a stalemate between coalitions led by the IFP and the ANC.

A smiling Kunene clenched his fist as the provincial MEC for agriculture and rural development‚ Themba Mthembu‚ and municipal manager Bongi Gumbi, stepped forward to put the mayoral chain around his neck. This was after IFP councilors and supporters from the gallery demanded that he be receive the mayoral chain immediately.

Ironically‚ Kunene and Zungu swopped roles, as the former had been deputy mayor while the latter was the mayor before the IFP lost the council to an ANC and National Freedom Party coalition in May 2011.

But their election is not without controversy; the pair is among six people facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder following their arrest by the Hawks in late April. They are out on R7‚000 bail‚ with the police saying they have a strong case and refusing to drop the charges.

On Wednesday‚ inside the Nquthu council chambers‚ the IFP burst into song as their councilors were elected — including the chant "wathinta uShenge udakwe yini" ("you touch Shenge‚ what are you drunk on?"). When Zungu was elected‚ the IFP also unleashed "aya lena nalena ayadidizela ayesaba amagwala" ("they are frantic‚ panicking and cowering away. The cowards are afraid").

Kunene thanked his party after his election as mayor: "As elected officials, we are not bosses‚ but your servants and servants of the people."

Mnguni also pledged to work with all councilors: "I’m no speaker for a particular party‚ but for all of you."

