Ironically‚ Kunene and Zungu swopped roles, as the former had been deputy mayor while the latter was the mayor before the IFP lost the council to an ANC and National Freedom Party coalition in May 2011.

But their election is not without controversy; the pair is among six people facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder following their arrest by the Hawks in late April. They are out on R7‚000 bail‚ with the police saying they have a strong case and refusing to drop the charges.

On Wednesday‚ inside the Nquthu council chambers‚ the IFP burst into song as their councilors were elected — including the chant "wathinta uShenge udakwe yini" ("you touch Shenge‚ what are you drunk on?"). When Zungu was elected‚ the IFP also unleashed "aya lena nalena ayadidizela ayesaba amagwala" ("they are frantic‚ panicking and cowering away. The cowards are afraid").

Kunene thanked his party after his election as mayor: "As elected officials, we are not bosses‚ but your servants and servants of the people."

Mnguni also pledged to work with all councilors: "I’m no speaker for a particular party‚ but for all of you."

TMG Digital