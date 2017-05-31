He will make the by-laws in council chambers and sign off on rules and regulations in his mayoral parlour‚ but the man who would be Nquthu mayor remains on the wrong side of the law — at least for now.

According to the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Siyabonga Mabilabila Kunene — who‚ by virtue of his party‚ the IFP‚ winning last week’s by-election in the rural northern KwaZulu-Natal council is likely to become mayor by the end of next week — was at the heart of an alleged murderous plot.

He and five of his comrades are currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder after revelations last month that‚ in August last year‚ they allegedly planned the murder of rival ANC candidates. However‚ their plans were botched after a bodyguard‚ who was briefed on the plot‚ ratted them out to the police.

They were arrested on April 21 in the build-up to the Nquthu by-elections‚ and initially granted R7‚000 bail.

The six‚ who, at the time of the alleged plot, were all either IFP or EFF councilors in Nquthu‚ appeared in court again on Wednesday where the Hawks were insistent that the charges would stand.

Following the brief appearance in the Nquthu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚ the matter was transferred to the regional court in anticipation of a trial‚ said Hawks spokesman, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo. "We believe we have a strong case‚ that’s why the matter was postponed to July 5 for the state to start preparing for trial‚" he said.