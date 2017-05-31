Edward Zuma is fighting back after losing the election to lead the ANC branch that bears his family’s clan name.

Zuma‚ the president’s eldest son‚ contested the chairman position in the Msholozi branch based in Nxamalala‚ the village that is home to his father’s controversial homestead. He lost to rival Doctor Bhengu.

However‚ Zuma is not going down without a fight; he has lodged a complaint about the outcome of the vote.

Despite this‚ the leadership of the ANC’s Musa Dladla region — under which the Msholozi branch falls — has ruled out the possibility of a re-run of the contested election‚ which could dash Zuma’s political ambitions within the branch.

Zuma‚ who is known for his spirited and controversial defence of his father‚ said that some of his supporters have raised "constitutional issues" that resulted in him suffering the humiliating loss on his home turf.

The first branch meeting to elect the chairman had to be postponed after it descended into chaos as supporters of the two contestants clashed. During a second vote‚ Zuma lost, after which he officially lodged a complaint about the outcome with the ANC’s regional leadership. His supporters‚ who probably thought he would be comfortably elected as chairman‚ have also voiced concerns about the outcome.