Edward Zuma loses vote for ANC chairman in his family’s home branch
Edward Zuma is fighting back after losing the election to lead the ANC branch that bears his family’s clan name.
Zuma‚ the president’s eldest son‚ contested the chairman position in the Msholozi branch based in Nxamalala‚ the village that is home to his father’s controversial homestead. He lost to rival Doctor Bhengu.
However‚ Zuma is not going down without a fight; he has lodged a complaint about the outcome of the vote.
Despite this‚ the leadership of the ANC’s Musa Dladla region — under which the Msholozi branch falls — has ruled out the possibility of a re-run of the contested election‚ which could dash Zuma’s political ambitions within the branch.
Zuma‚ who is known for his spirited and controversial defence of his father‚ said that some of his supporters have raised "constitutional issues" that resulted in him suffering the humiliating loss on his home turf.
The first branch meeting to elect the chairman had to be postponed after it descended into chaos as supporters of the two contestants clashed. During a second vote‚ Zuma lost, after which he officially lodged a complaint about the outcome with the ANC’s regional leadership. His supporters‚ who probably thought he would be comfortably elected as chairman‚ have also voiced concerns about the outcome.
Zuma said that while he accepts the process to elect the chairman‚ certain members had raised various issues with the regional leadership — "which is still to decide whether [there will be] a re-run [of] the said meeting as there were some constitutional issues that were overlooked".
"We are a very united branch of the ANC, hence the contest is very much acceptable and healthy within the organisation. We don’t hate each other based on the outcomes of meetings‚" he said.
Regional secretary Tholi Gwala denied that constitutional issues were overlooked by those who conducted the meeting. "It’s not true. No one complained about the ANC process before the meeting started. They said they were satisfied about the process and no one raised any issues."
However‚ he confirmed that a complaint had been lodged about the outcome by Zuma‚ and insisted that it was not about the process. "We are going to look into [the outcome] but there won’t be any re-run‚" said Gwala.
Bhengu was coy about his victory‚ saying: "It all depends on who the people believe in. It’s about processes and numbers and that’s what counts. So the numbers counted against him."
TimesLIVE
