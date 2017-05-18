National

Arrest all those implicated in ‘that conspiracy’, Edward Zuma says

18 May 2017 - 13:01 Staff Writer
Edward Zuma, centre. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has spoken out on allegations of state capture‚ saying he supports calls for a commission of inquiry.

In an often bewildering interview on Power FM‚ Edward Zuma said he believed the Gupta family should be deported and appeared to suggest that his father should be arrested if found guilty.

The President’s son was asked to comment on politics in the country‚ including allegations made this week by former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi‚ who supported claims that Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairperson Ben Ngubane had pushed Glencore’s Optimum mine out of business‚ so that the operation could be bought by Gupta-owned Tegeta.

The Guptas are believed to be close to the President and is in business with his son‚ Duduzane.

Good week for Ngoako Ramatlhodi and bad week for Lynne Brown

Spare a thought for our public enterprises minister and take your hats off to our former mining minister
News & Fox
5 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Ngoako Ramatlhodi willing to swear to Eskom claims

The former mining minister claims Eskom executives tried to strong-arm him into blackmailing Glencore
National
1 day ago

Commenting on Ramatlhodi’s claims‚ Edward Zuma said: "I would say‚ arrest all of them because to me they are all criminals."

"Everybody that is involved in that conspiracy‚" he said when asked who he was referring to.

"But your father‚ the President‚ is fingered as suspect number one in state capture‚" interviewer JJ Tabane interjected.

"My father‚ being the President‚ doesn’t therefore necessarily mean he is immune to this and that‚" Edward replied.

But later in the interview he appeared to contradict himself: "The former minister is just dreaming. He wishes things were on his side … he is part of the problem. Ngoako Ramatlhodi is part of the problem … and we cannot solve the problem with someone who is part of the problem."

The full interview can be heard here

