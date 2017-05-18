President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has spoken out on allegations of state capture‚ saying he supports calls for a commission of inquiry.

In an often bewildering interview on Power FM‚ Edward Zuma said he believed the Gupta family should be deported and appeared to suggest that his father should be arrested if found guilty.

The President’s son was asked to comment on politics in the country‚ including allegations made this week by former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi‚ who supported claims that Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairperson Ben Ngubane had pushed Glencore’s Optimum mine out of business‚ so that the operation could be bought by Gupta-owned Tegeta.

The Guptas are believed to be close to the President and is in business with his son‚ Duduzane.