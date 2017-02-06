Cape ANC and EFF clash looms
ANC and EFF mobilised to 'occupy' Cape Town for President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address
The streets of Cape Town could be the scene of political clashes on Thursday ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address as both ANC and EFF supporters have been encouraged to flock to the city to show their support for, or opposition to, the president.
The mobilisation is part of an intense campaign by the ANC to revive the flagging fortunes of the party in the Western Cape, where it has been repeatedly thrashed at the polls by the DA.
Internal factionalism within the ANC and disorganisation have further weakened provincial party structures.
ANC leaders will be fanning out into communities this week to drum up support. A special people’s assembly on the Grand Parade is planned after the state of the nation address with thousands of ANC supporters being bused in for a speech by Zuma on radical economic transformation. Large TV screens will
be erected on the parade to enable people to watch the state of the nation address.
ANC Western Cape spokesman Jabu Mfusi said 15,000 people were expected to gather from 3pm. Zuma’s speech is supposed to start at 7pm but is likely to be delayed by the EFF’s objections.
Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula on Sunday encouraged ANC supporters "to occupy the streets of Cape Town" during the opening of Parliament.
"We must do what needs to be done to show that the ANC is alive in the Western Cape," he told a crowd of 300 people at the party’s 105th birthday celebrations in the Dullah Omar region.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet professionals and the business sector in Cape Town on Monday, while ANC national chairwoman Baleka Mbete will meet professional women in business.
The ANC’s national working committee will also be holding
its regular meeting in Cape Town on Monday.
On Tuesday Zuma will host a state of the nation briefing in Cape Town for CEOs, labour leaders and the leadership of business organisations.
Mfusi said the mobilisation campaign was aimed at reviving support for the party in the Western Cape and to show support for Zuma.
He stressed that the ANC had obtained the necessary permission for its people’s assembly, which was not intentionally planned to clash with the EFF’s.
