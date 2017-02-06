Cape ANC and EFF clash looms

The streets of Cape Town could be the scene of political clashes on Thursday ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address as both ANC and EFF supporters have been encouraged to flock to the city to show their support for, or opposition to, the president.

The mobilisation is part of an intense campaign by the ANC to revive the flagging fortunes of the party in the Western Cape, where it has been repeatedly thrashed at the polls by the DA.

Internal factionalism within the ANC and disorganisation have further weakened provincial party structures.

ANC leaders will be fanning out into communities this week to drum up support. A special people’s assembly on the Grand Parade is planned after the state of the nation address with thousands of ANC supporters being bused in for a speech by Zuma on radical economic transformation. Large TV screens will

be erected on the parade to enable people to watch the state of the nation address.

ANC Western Cape spokesman Jabu Mfusi said 15,000 people were expected to gather from 3pm. Zuma’s speech is supposed to start at 7pm but is likely to be delayed by the EFF’s objections.