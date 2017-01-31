UPSTAGING ZUMA
Save SA hopes to eclipse Zuma's state of the nation address
But there are doubts about whether the lobby group's day-before event will cast the shadow it intends
Lobby group Save SA plans to upstage President Jacob Zuma by presenting its state of the nation address a day before he presents his.
"We want to have something which will have such an impact that when Zuma delivers his address, he will do so under the shadow of a moment that is so poignant that the nation cannot overlook," said Save SA member and Section 27 executive director Mark Heywood.
Zuma is expected to deliver his state of the nation address on February 9 against a backdrop of intense infighting within the governing party.
The conflict has now spilled into the government with the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Treasury — all at each other’s throats.
Heywood said SA had sufficient measures to fight corruption from outside government but that when various corruption-busting institutions were formed no one expected corrupters to pervade public office.
"Good governance should start at a community level but it is a mistake to assume that the bodies meant to protect South Africans from bad governance and entrench good governance will simply materialise or act without our participation."
Heywood mentioned the Free State provincial department of health where former health MEC Benny Malakoane allegedly removed a patient from an ICU bed in Dihlabeng Hospital to accommodate a relative of Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
He criticised advocates and attorneys serving the state who charge as much as R50,000 a day in fees. Heywood said to criticise government while continuing to gain abnormally high financial benefits from them as clients was "unethical". He said consultants were "robbing Treasury blind" and using legal technicalities to "steal legally".
Congress of the People spokesman Dennis Bloem told Business Day that the party would support Save SA’s event.
"Our stance on Zuma has not changed. We are saying he is not honourable and has broken his oath of office and that was according to a Constitutional Court judgment."
Bloem said the party would hold an executive meeting ahead of the state of nation address to decide on the course of action for the event.
Political analyst Steven Friedman said the event stood little chance of eclipsing the state of the nation address and less chance of shifting anyone’s perceptions of Zuma.
"I think that is something you should ask the organisers. The difficulty I have with this kind of protest is it is not clear who they are trying to reach. It is bound to be approved by people who agree with them anyway. It is not clear what it is supposed to lead to," said Friedman.
