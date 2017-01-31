Save SA hopes to eclipse Zuma's state of the nation address

Lobby group Save SA plans to upstage President Jacob Zuma by presenting its state of the nation address a day before he presents his.

"We want to have something which will have such an impact that when Zuma delivers his address, he will do so under the shadow of a moment that is so poignant that the nation cannot overlook," said Save SA member and Section 27 executive director Mark Heywood.

Zuma is expected to deliver his state of the nation address on February 9 against a backdrop of intense infighting within the governing party.

The conflict has now spilled into the government with the police, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Treasury — all at each other’s throats.

Heywood said SA had sufficient measures to fight corruption from outside government but that when various corruption-busting institutions were formed no one expected corrupters to pervade public office.