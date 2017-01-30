Politics

ANC needs time to deal with the ‘war room’ matter, Gwede Mantashe says

The party’s secretary-general also says former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is not yet on the ANC list for Parliament

30 January 2017 - 16:46 PM Nomahlubi Jordaan
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe . Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe on Monday asked that the party be given time to deal with the "war room" saga.

"Please allow us to deal with this matter. We take it very seriously. It’s a serious matter to us‚" Mantashe said at a media briefing called by the party, after its national executive committee lekgotla.

He said any details linked to the matter would be brought as evidence to disciplinary "processes".

Mantashe was responding to a question on reports that public relations practitioner Sihle Bolani said she shared a report detailing how the ANC "planned to spend R50m on a covert campaign targeting opposition parties in the 2016 local government elections" with Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe.

Bolani took the ANC to court last week‚ claiming that she was owed R2.2m for work done by her company during the campaign, to bolster the image of the party and disempower political rivals during the 2016 local government elections.

Mantashe also told journalists that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was not yet on the ANC list for Parliament.

Mantashe said half of the list of people nominated for Parliament came from provinces while the other half were nominated at a national level.

"This means that eight of the nine provinces will have a list of parliamentarians who are going to the National Assembly on the province-to-national list. That constitutes the list of the ANC, registered with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). You cannot amend that list before you finish 12 months."

Mantashe said if the list were amended in a particular month‚ it could not be changed for the next 12 months.

ANC's 'war room' is a laughable bungle not a national scandal

There is little evidence of 'dirty tricks' that are any different to the normal cut and thrust of the political life in SA
Opinion
6 days ago

TWEET OF THE WEEK: #PaidANCArrogance

Jacob Zuma and the ANC's Gauteng chapter flounder in a sea of arrogance and denial, writes Gareth van Onselen
Opinion
4 days ago

"If, for example, a particular province‚ which is the home of Brian Molefe‚ wants to include him there … there are only two opportunities for him to get into the list first before he goes to Parliament, because he is not in the Parliament list yet …. There is no Brian in the Parliament yet. But if his province wants to amend‚ it must wait for the anniversary of its national amendments.

"At that point it can reprioritise its list. If it prioritises Brian‚ then he will be the first to replace whoever gets out of Parliament when there is a vacancy. Or if its list is depleted … then you can replenish the depleted list with new names. That is another opportunity for Brian to be in that list. If in the province-to-national he gets in that list‚ he will be in line to go to Parliament and that point has not arrived yet‚" Mantashe said.

His response comes after the Sunday Times reported that the ANC in North West wanted to put Molefe on its parliamentary list so that he would ultimately become the new finance minister in a foreseen Cabinet reshuffle.

TMG Digital

ANC's Ignatius Jacobs sues Sihle Bolani for R500,000 for harming his 'good name'

PR practitioner Bolani took the ANC to court last week saying she was owed R2.2m for work done during the 2016 election campaign to disempower ...
National
1 day ago

Shaka Sisulu speaks out on ANC 'war room'

Shaka Sisulu says he was "not involved in a smear campaign" but the so-called ANC "war room" waged "aerial battle" in last year's elections
Politics
5 days ago

'COPE was the first victim of the ANC's war room'

Dennis Bloem says 'the unethical and immoral' ruling party began its covert campaign after the formation of the Congress of the People in 2008
Politics
5 days ago

Watchdog not acting for now on claims about ANC municipal poll 'war room'

A court battle has kicked off on an alleged ANC operation to discredit the opposition in the municipal election, but the Electoral Commission says it ...
Politics
6 days ago

Reports on ANC 'war room' aimed at ruining my name, Shaka Sisulu says

Sisulu has admitted to working briefly with public relations practitioner Sihle Bolani as part of a media team, but has denied it was a covert unit
National
6 days ago

