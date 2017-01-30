ANC needs time to deal with the ‘war room’ matter, Gwede Mantashe says

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe on Monday asked that the party be given time to deal with the "war room" saga.

"Please allow us to deal with this matter. We take it very seriously. It’s a serious matter to us‚" Mantashe said at a media briefing called by the party, after its national executive committee lekgotla.

He said any details linked to the matter would be brought as evidence to disciplinary "processes".

Mantashe was responding to a question on reports that public relations practitioner Sihle Bolani said she shared a report detailing how the ANC "planned to spend R50m on a covert campaign targeting opposition parties in the 2016 local government elections" with Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe.