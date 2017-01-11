Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay DA and UDM leaders pooh-pooh talk of tension

11 January 2017 - 15:06 PM Rochelle de Kock
Mayor Athol Trollip and deputy Mongameli Bobani. Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE
Mayor Athol Trollip and deputy Mongameli Bobani. Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE

The honeymoon between the DA and its coalition partners in Nelson Mandela Bay is allegedly over amid claims of tension less than five months after they joined forces to run the metro.

The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani, deputy mayor, is said to be butting heads with the DA‚ which has the majority stake in the partnership.

Differences reportedly range from the handling of disciplinary and legal matters involving metro officials to Bobani feeling undermined and kept in the dark.

But mayor Athol Trollip and Bobani insisted on Tuesday that all was well between them.

Trollip said: "Regarding my relationship with [Bobani]‚ I believe we have an excellent relationship, and that we have established an open-door policy to hold frank discussions about our government on any and all issues that we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis.

Time for political analysts to take the DA seriously

A party that controls more than R200bn in municipal budgets and influences the lives of 12-million people warrants greater scrutiny, writes Gareth ...
Opinion
11 hours ago

Redrawing boundaries depletes demarcation board funds

Municipal Demarcation Board head Dithabe Nkoane demands more funding and attacks legislation on its ill-defined mandate
National
1 day ago

Councillors who lost seats still awaiting grants

The gratuity — a one-off payment worth about three months’ salary — is aimed at softening the blow
National
7 days ago

SA in 2017: The year of politicking dangerously

A watershed year ahead for SA politics as the ruling party is forced to make drastic changes or lose out in 2019
Features
15 days ago

"In fact‚ I spend more time in direct engagement with [Bobani] than with any of my other executive members.

"There are no problems in the coalition, and if any arise they are discussed and dealt with in an open and frank manner as per our agreement.

"Our coalition is not in jeopardy at all.

"We have a comprehensive coalition agreement, and to date there has been no need to engage any conflict-or disagreement-resolution provisions."

Bobani said there were no differences. "The coalition is strong and intact. It will stay like this for the next five years‚" he said.

However‚ at least five insiders told The Herald that there was friction, and it stemmed from the recent decision to block prepaid meters of account defaulters.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Coach Zuma's ANC is in a relegation ...
Politics
2.
ANC Youth League holds an ace up its sleeve
Politics
3.
Zweli Mkhize could be the compromise that ...
Politics
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Will Zuma's exit mean a new ...
Politics
5.
ANC rivalry not for veterans
Politics

Related Articles

Lack of beneficiaries list bedevils Port Elizabeth bid to tackle housing ...
National

How coalitions are changing SA politics: opposition parties’ 100-day reports
Politics

Deputy mayor accused of throwing microphone and jabbing finger in radio spat
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.