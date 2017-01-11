Nelson Mandela Bay DA and UDM leaders pooh-pooh talk of tension
The honeymoon between the DA and its coalition partners in Nelson Mandela Bay is allegedly over amid claims of tension less than five months after they joined forces to run the metro.
The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani, deputy mayor, is said to be butting heads with the DA‚ which has the majority stake in the partnership.
Differences reportedly range from the handling of disciplinary and legal matters involving metro officials to Bobani feeling undermined and kept in the dark.
But mayor Athol Trollip and Bobani insisted on Tuesday that all was well between them.
Trollip said: "Regarding my relationship with [Bobani]‚ I believe we have an excellent relationship, and that we have established an open-door policy to hold frank discussions about our government on any and all issues that we have to deal with on a day-to-day basis.
"In fact‚ I spend more time in direct engagement with [Bobani] than with any of my other executive members.
"There are no problems in the coalition, and if any arise they are discussed and dealt with in an open and frank manner as per our agreement.
"Our coalition is not in jeopardy at all.
"We have a comprehensive coalition agreement, and to date there has been no need to engage any conflict-or disagreement-resolution provisions."
Bobani said there were no differences. "The coalition is strong and intact. It will stay like this for the next five years‚" he said.
However‚ at least five insiders told The Herald that there was friction, and it stemmed from the recent decision to block prepaid meters of account defaulters.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.