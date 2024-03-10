LETTER: Mass immigration leads to subjugation of indigenous culture

An inflatable dinghy carrying around 65 migrants crosses the English Channel on March 06, 2024 in Dover. Picture: DAN KITWOOD
Mia Swart comes across more like a left-wing politician than an academic (“What immigration says about our capacity to be cruel,” March 6). Instead of simply condemning right-wing parties in Europe for their “cruelty”, should she not attempt to understand the fears caused by uncontrolled immigration and perhaps propose solutions rather than condemning people for wanting to ensure the survival of their own culture and traditions by protecting their borders?
Mass immigration, however peaceful, represents an invasion and the subjugation of the indigenous culture to foreign cultures. I would suggest that Dr Swart visit the railway station in Milan, Italy, where there is a huge concentration of immigrants with no access to housing or jobs, and witness the resultant squalor and effect on the personal security of the indigenous population.
Yet when the Italian interior minister stated the obvious, remarking that the combination of Italy’s low birth rate and uncontrolled immigration would lead to “ethnic substitution”, he was condemned by left-wing politicians as racist.
In the UK, former home secretary Suella Braverman warned that current immigration levels “cannot go on” or Britain would become “unrecognisable”. Is this what Dr Swart and left-wing politicians want? If so, should they not be honest enough to say so.
As long as people feel their culture and way of life is under threat from uncontrolled immigration they will put their own interests first and inevitably resort to cruel measures to control what they regard as a scourge. It is surely the responsibility of academics such as Dr Swart to propose strategies to address this complex problem through showing as much respect for the rights of the indigenous population as they do for the rights of immigrants.
Ian Robinson Parkhurst
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Mass immigration leads to subjugation of indigenous culture
Mia Swart should propose solutions rather than condemn people who want to safeguard their way of life
Mia Swart comes across more like a left-wing politician than an academic (“What immigration says about our capacity to be cruel,” March 6). Instead of simply condemning right-wing parties in Europe for their “cruelty”, should she not attempt to understand the fears caused by uncontrolled immigration and perhaps propose solutions rather than condemning people for wanting to ensure the survival of their own culture and traditions by protecting their borders?
Mass immigration, however peaceful, represents an invasion and the subjugation of the indigenous culture to foreign cultures. I would suggest that Dr Swart visit the railway station in Milan, Italy, where there is a huge concentration of immigrants with no access to housing or jobs, and witness the resultant squalor and effect on the personal security of the indigenous population.
Yet when the Italian interior minister stated the obvious, remarking that the combination of Italy’s low birth rate and uncontrolled immigration would lead to “ethnic substitution”, he was condemned by left-wing politicians as racist.
In the UK, former home secretary Suella Braverman warned that current immigration levels “cannot go on” or Britain would become “unrecognisable”. Is this what Dr Swart and left-wing politicians want? If so, should they not be honest enough to say so.
As long as people feel their culture and way of life is under threat from uncontrolled immigration they will put their own interests first and inevitably resort to cruel measures to control what they regard as a scourge. It is surely the responsibility of academics such as Dr Swart to propose strategies to address this complex problem through showing as much respect for the rights of the indigenous population as they do for the rights of immigrants.
Ian Robinson
Parkhurst
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.