LETTER: Reporting on farmers requires more accuracy

Coverage elsewhere of the recent case of alleged assault by two Groblersdal men on an employee has attracted a sizeable volume of reporting — much of which misinforms its audience. This is a matter of significance to all of society.
Reflecting the tenor of many other reports on various platforms, an SABC segment on the matter opened with a reference to “an assault case against two farmers”. But in fact Piet Groenewald and Stephan Greef are not farmers. They operate a security company, and the alleged victim worked for them in that capacity.
This was clearly specified in the initial police statement, but this made little difference to much of the reporting. The police statement also noted that the alleged victim had been guarding a network tower battery, but some reports identified him as a “farm security officer’” The SABC, although not alone in this, appears to have been a particularly egregious offender — despite having a reporter on site.
This may simply be a case of sloppy media work. But it feeds certain dark narratives, pushed by some in government and by particular activist groups, of farmers as a uniquely problematic part of society, avatars of racism, stuck in the past, undermining land reform and abusing their workers. Think about former land affairs minister Lulu Xingwana who claimed that farmers routinely “rape and assault” farmworkers.
The commercial farming community is diverse and there are of course unsavoury elements within it — as there are among police officers, ministers of religion and university academics. But little suggests the widespread systemic abuse that is sometimes claimed, and it often falls to misrepresentation — as in this case — to support such assertions.
A stressed, angry and often divided society needs careful deliberation based on accurate information to navigate its problems. This is especially so as we approach a critical election, and as we attempt a high-growth and development-oriented future. Analysts across the world identify misinformation, disinformation and “fake news” as prime threats to democracy. On sensitive issues, SA’s journalists have a particular responsibility.
Terence Corrigan Institute of Race Relations
LETTER: Reporting on farmers requires more accuracy
The commercial farming community is diverse and there are of course unsavoury elements but little suggests the widespread systemic abuse that is sometimes claimed
