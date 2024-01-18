LETTER: Government departments are bloated

In 1998, after the ANC government came into power, I was one of two deputy directors-general in the department of transport, universally accepted then as a well-managed department under Mac Maharaj, the minister.
Nowadays there are nine deputy directors-general for a very poorly managed department. The ability to spend, or not to spend, the budgeted funds is not related to the size of the department but to its competence.
Duma Gqubule's most recent column refers ("The public sector needs to employ more people, not fewer", January 16).
DUMA GQUBULE: The public sector needs to employ more people, not fewer
