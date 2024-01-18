Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government departments are bloated

In 1998 there were two deputy directors-general at transport, now there are nine

18 January 2024 - 14:21
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Duma Gqubule's most recent column refers (“The public sector needs to employ more people, not fewer”, January 16).

In 1998, after the ANC government came into power, I was one of two deputy directors-general in the department of transport, universally accepted then as a well-managed department under Mac Maharaj, the minister.

Nowadays there are nine deputy directors-general for a very poorly managed department. The ability to spend, or not to spend, the budgeted funds is not related to the size of the department but to its competence.

Malcolm Mitchell
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DUMA GQUBULE: The public sector needs to employ more people, not fewer

Austerity is one of the likely reasons for service delivery failure and collapsing infrastructure
2 days ago
