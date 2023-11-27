LETTER: DA should avoid Palestinian issue

Personally, I vehemently disagree with Ghaleb Cachalia on the Israel/Palestine issue and support Israel’s struggle for peace and security in the Promised Land (“Treatment of Palestinians and freedom of speech central to ructions in the DA”, November 27).
However, I agree with him that he should be entitled to air his opinion on this issue without the DA taking action against him. The conflict is not really an SA political issue, so Cachalia should have the freedom to say what he wants.
The DA risks alienating supporters and potential supporters and should stay away from this issue.
Gordon Smith
Via BusinessLIVE
