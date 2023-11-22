International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The elevated degree of moral certitude and pompous verbosity of international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is becoming unbearable.
She is so convinced of her international stature that she takes every opportunity to arrogantly lecture world leaders and their governments on how they should conduct their international and domestic affairs.
Like her president, she exhibits a blissful ignorance of, and is apparently unconcerned by, the shameful reality that she and her cabinet colleagues represent a country that is riddled with horrendous crime, unabated corruption, a rapidly collapsing economy and a huge number of homeless, jobless citizens who are deprived of basic services.
While she pontificates to the global community about the application of the rule of law, civil and human rights, personal and governmental accountability and high moral standards, she seems unaware that her own ANC-led country displays a glaring lack of those values. SA sets no credible example.
Pandor and her president are devoid of international credibility and have no basis to present themselves as international problem solvers or mediators. Her interventions in the realm of international diplomacy bring to mind the pertinent warning that “people who live in glass houses should not throw stones”.
David Gant Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Pompous Pandor throwing stones
The minister lectures world leaders while failing to govern at home
The elevated degree of moral certitude and pompous verbosity of international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is becoming unbearable.
She is so convinced of her international stature that she takes every opportunity to arrogantly lecture world leaders and their governments on how they should conduct their international and domestic affairs.
Like her president, she exhibits a blissful ignorance of, and is apparently unconcerned by, the shameful reality that she and her cabinet colleagues represent a country that is riddled with horrendous crime, unabated corruption, a rapidly collapsing economy and a huge number of homeless, jobless citizens who are deprived of basic services.
While she pontificates to the global community about the application of the rule of law, civil and human rights, personal and governmental accountability and high moral standards, she seems unaware that her own ANC-led country displays a glaring lack of those values. SA sets no credible example.
Pandor and her president are devoid of international credibility and have no basis to present themselves as international problem solvers or mediators. Her interventions in the realm of international diplomacy bring to mind the pertinent warning that “people who live in glass houses should not throw stones”.
David Gant
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.