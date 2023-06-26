LETTER: ANC’s worst failure is perpetuating poor government education

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi laments the fact that whites still constitute 63% of top management in SA. Does the minister — and the ANC — not understand cause and effect?
If 80% of SA’s 10-year-olds cannot read for meaning (and it is inconceivable that this only pertains to 10-year-olds) this eventually translates to only 20% of the population being capable of top management. If a child cannot read at school, his or her life is forever blighted.
Surely the ANC can understand this? Rather than berate employers for recalcitrance in workplace empowerment, the ANC should recognise that state education is, and has long been, in crisis.
The greatest failure of the ANC has been to perpetuate poor government education post-apartheid. Anecdotal stories abound of dedicated and competent white teachers summarily discarded from state schools post 1994 in the rush to “transform”.
Inevitably, those deprived of adequate education while at school fall short when they reach middle and top management. But it's never too late. The governing party should now employ the best teachers money can buy, and for once place the country's children before the teachers' unions.
Willem CronjeCape Town
