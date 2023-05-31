Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs Eusebius McKaiser

It is a pity he has left when we most need him

31 May 2023 - 14:43
The late Eusebius Mckaiser is pictured at the Premiere of Kunene And The King at The Mandela Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg in this May 29 2022 file photo. Picture: OUPA BOPAPE/GALLO IMAGES
The late Eusebius Mckaiser is pictured at the Premiere of Kunene And The King at The Mandela Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg in this May 29 2022 file photo. Picture: OUPA BOPAPE/GALLO IMAGES

Eusebius McKaiser was too opinionated to be boxed. He irritated us. He challenged our thinking. He was our conscience. He abhorred mediocrity and the Orwellian doublespeak from those in authority.

Above all he cared so much about this country and where it is heading. His time with us was too short. We wanted more of him. More of his caring. More of his voice.

McKaiser leaves us with long memories of what we can become if we get our act together. It is a pity that he left the stage when the country most needs him. Africa, and especially Uganda, needs him.

SA is facing a precipice. The tragedy is that all of our problems, from crime to cholera, are human-made. They are own goals by those in power.

Thank you, Eusebius. Give Nelson Mandela a hug.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

