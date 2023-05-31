LETTER: SA needs Eusebius McKaiser

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
Eusebius McKaiser was too opinionated to be boxed. He irritated us. He challenged our thinking. He was our conscience. He abhorred mediocrity and the Orwellian doublespeak from those in authority.
Above all he cared so much about this country and where it is heading. His time with us was too short. We wanted more of him. More of his caring. More of his voice.
McKaiser leaves us with long memories of what we can become if we get our act together. It is a pity that he left the stage when the country most needs him. Africa, and especially Uganda, needs him.
SA is facing a precipice. The tragedy is that all of our problems, from crime to cholera, are human-made. They are own goals by those in power.
Thank you, Eusebius. Give Nelson Mandela a hug.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
