Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Complexity of simple questions for banks’ bots show up AI

Sometimes a phone call, email or face-to-face meeting is better at solving problems

07 March 2023 - 13:07
Picture: 123RF/SEMISATCH
Picture: 123RF/SEMISATCH

Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to be the flavour of the month. Before he died British theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author Steven Hawkins claimed it was a threat to humanity and urged governments to do more in controlling it.

Around the same time my bank said it had sent me a new credit card. It didn’t arrive. When I asked the bank’s chatbot where it was, it replied “Your question is too complicated, can you rephrase it?” I found it eventually in a drawer at my branch.

Sometimes a phone call, email, or face-to-face meeting is better at solving life’s little problems.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Business Day will not be ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: We must start thinking about the house ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Putting the nation into national ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ANDREW SHAW: Transnet pushes ahead with programme ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Was Zondo another R1bn wasted?
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Microsoft’s new AI bot is for marketing and work apps

News

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The intelligence of negotiation

Opinion / Columnists

EU aims to get to grips with AI and the metaverse

Businessweek

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.