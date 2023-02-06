Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ethics at Eskom a matter of life and death

Job ad says new CEO must be ‘a leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics’

06 February 2023 - 15:32
The Eskom CEO job ad hits the right buttons. “A leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics.” Except anyone applying for the job would know if they strenuously applied ethical procedures in Eskom they could be dead within a month.  

Corrupt networks are deeply entrenched, in Eskom and throughout most government entities. Anyone foolish enough to try to quickly eradicate them would be taking their life in their hands.

That’s not to say ethics don’t matter. They do, at Eskom as elsewhere. At least ethical leaders would not further nourish patronage networks and may, for example, slowly start to turn the tide.

Willem Cronje 
 Cape Town

