The Eskom CEO job ad hits the right buttons. “A leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics.” Except anyone applying for the job would know if they strenuously applied ethical procedures in Eskom they could be dead within a month.
Corrupt networks are deeply entrenched, in Eskom and throughout most government entities. Anyone foolish enough to try to quickly eradicate them would be taking their life in their hands.
That’s not to say ethics don’t matter. They do, at Eskom as elsewhere. At least ethical leaders would not further nourish patronage networks and may, for example, slowly start to turn the tide.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Ethics at Eskom a matter of life and death
Job ad says new CEO must be ‘a leader with unquestionable integrity and ethics’
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
