LETTER: Our democracy and constitution are dead

Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
Agricultural policy is likely to be a hot topic at elective conference, but good intentions do not always mean successes
Company involved in City of Joburg saga denies withdrawing its vehicles used to deliver municipal services
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says
Despite a weak global economic outlook international tourism appears to be surging
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
The world's longest-ruling leader staged a vote on Sunday to extend his 43-year rule
Midfielder gives an electrifying performance, running amok through Iran’s ranks
It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals
SA’s “new democratic dispensation” has failed, utterly. If you want a symbol, see it in the disintegrating carcass of the burnt-out National Assembly building. If you want damning evidence, find it the Zondo state capture commission report. It cannot be resurrected. It is dead.
Why did our constitution fail? Among other flaws, it encouraged oligarchy while dressed up as the Westminster model. Assembly membership is through party lists, and the chosen do not, with rare exceptions, bite the hand that feeds them. Lord Acton was right: “Power has a tendency to corrupt. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” True to form, after almost 28 years of near absolute political domination by the ANC, the only thing we have to show for it is absolute corruption.
Not that we are in bad company. A quiescent Federal Assembly in Russia, about the same age as SA’s, allowed Vladimir Putin’s clique to rule absolutely, eventually leading to the “special military operation” in Ukraine and a swath of destruction. The US, on the other hand, being scared of an overpowerful president, allowed absolute power to be appropriated by the “deep state”. Even the UK’s illustrious parliamentary traditions have not saved it. Liz Truss’s speedy demise illustrated that executive power is creeping from Downing to Threadneedle Street, with the current parliament seeming unable to act.
When finally struggling ashore on the other side of our sea of troubles South Africans must remember Winston Churchill’s words: “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.” Holding to the principle, a new and enlightened constitution must be drafted, this time taking into account these years of bitter experience.
James Cunningham, Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Our democracy and constitution are dead
The carcass of the National Assembly is the symbol of destruction by an oligarchy
SA’s “new democratic dispensation” has failed, utterly. If you want a symbol, see it in the disintegrating carcass of the burnt-out National Assembly building. If you want damning evidence, find it the Zondo state capture commission report. It cannot be resurrected. It is dead.
Why did our constitution fail? Among other flaws, it encouraged oligarchy while dressed up as the Westminster model. Assembly membership is through party lists, and the chosen do not, with rare exceptions, bite the hand that feeds them. Lord Acton was right: “Power has a tendency to corrupt. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” True to form, after almost 28 years of near absolute political domination by the ANC, the only thing we have to show for it is absolute corruption.
Not that we are in bad company. A quiescent Federal Assembly in Russia, about the same age as SA’s, allowed Vladimir Putin’s clique to rule absolutely, eventually leading to the “special military operation” in Ukraine and a swath of destruction. The US, on the other hand, being scared of an overpowerful president, allowed absolute power to be appropriated by the “deep state”. Even the UK’s illustrious parliamentary traditions have not saved it. Liz Truss’s speedy demise illustrated that executive power is creeping from Downing to Threadneedle Street, with the current parliament seeming unable to act.
When finally struggling ashore on the other side of our sea of troubles South Africans must remember Winston Churchill’s words: “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.” Holding to the principle, a new and enlightened constitution must be drafted, this time taking into account these years of bitter experience.
James Cunningham, Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.