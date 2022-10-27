×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rishi Sunak makes the point yet again

You are not defined by your language, your religion, your culture or the colour of your skin

27 October 2022 - 16:02
British Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London, Britain, October 22 2022. Picture: MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA/REUTERS
British Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London, Britain, October 22 2022. Picture: MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA/REUTERS

Rishi Sunak's election is meaningful inside and outside the borders of the UK (“Rishi Sunak makes promises to a doubtful Britain”, October 25). The UK has shed centuries of tradition and exclusivity. It is comparable to America’s Obama moment and SA’s Mandela moment.

As with Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, Sunak’s election is an inspiration to many across the globe, especially for people who have experienced the effect of artificial ceilings on their human dignity. As with Obama and Mandela, there are many arguments, especially in conservative circles, about why Sunak is not the right man for the job. That criticism will continue for a long time.

However, Sunak landed on his feet and has proven already why he was chosen. He proved once again that you are not defined by your language, your religion, your culture or the colour of your skin.

I for one wish Sunak every success. Not only for him personally or for the UK, but for relations between countries globally.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

