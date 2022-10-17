LETTER: Selfish unionised workers

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Chancellor Scholz moves to keep the nuclear power plants operational until April 2023 as Ukraine war causes energy shortages
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
As Mary Papayya reports, the strikes at Transnet expose the vast inequality between labour and employers (“Workers spurn Transnet latest offer, vow to go on with strike”, October 16). But not in the way you may think.
While it is trendy to lament the plight of the poor working class, SA is in constant crisis due to the selfishness and overpowering influence of organised labour. Unions serve an important function in a market economy by protecting the rights of members. But SA labour unions go beyond this. They participate actively in politics and dominate policy-making.
While the stereotype is of big business making back-room deals with politicians to inform policy, the fact of the matter in SA is that big trade unions openly and secretly draft legislation that benefits them and their members — to the detriment of the country as a whole.
The Transnet strike threatens to destroy SA’s key logistics and infrastructure, causing a knock-on effect that will lead to untold strife, rising prices and supply shortages. All for a wage hike that is unaffordable and unrealistic.
But this is par for the course for organised labour in SA. There is no thought about reality, or grace, or about one’s fellow man. No thought is given to the unemployed, to the non-unionised, to starving families. All that matters is an unrealistic bargain that brings companies to their knees, chases away investors and increases unemployment.
There was a time when labour was abused. It is not now. In SA we live under the thumb of capricious and selfish workers who can bring the country to its knees for just a few extra bucks.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Selfish unionised workers
As Mary Papayya reports, the strikes at Transnet expose the vast inequality between labour and employers (“Workers spurn Transnet latest offer, vow to go on with strike”, October 16). But not in the way you may think.
While it is trendy to lament the plight of the poor working class, SA is in constant crisis due to the selfishness and overpowering influence of organised labour. Unions serve an important function in a market economy by protecting the rights of members. But SA labour unions go beyond this. They participate actively in politics and dominate policy-making.
While the stereotype is of big business making back-room deals with politicians to inform policy, the fact of the matter in SA is that big trade unions openly and secretly draft legislation that benefits them and their members — to the detriment of the country as a whole.
The Transnet strike threatens to destroy SA’s key logistics and infrastructure, causing a knock-on effect that will lead to untold strife, rising prices and supply shortages. All for a wage hike that is unaffordable and unrealistic.
But this is par for the course for organised labour in SA. There is no thought about reality, or grace, or about one’s fellow man. No thought is given to the unemployed, to the non-unionised, to starving families. All that matters is an unrealistic bargain that brings companies to their knees, chases away investors and increases unemployment.
There was a time when labour was abused. It is not now. In SA we live under the thumb of capricious and selfish workers who can bring the country to its knees for just a few extra bucks.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Workers spurn Transnet latest offer, vow to go on with strike
Transnet unable to manage ports crisis alone
Costs mount for exporters as Transnet strike drags on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.