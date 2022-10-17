×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Selfish unionised workers

17 October 2022 - 15:50
Transnet workers on strike in Durban, October 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Transnet workers on strike in Durban, October 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

As Mary Papayya reports, the strikes at Transnet expose the vast inequality between labour and employers (“Workers spurn Transnet latest offer, vow to go on with strike”, October 16). But not in the way you may think.     

While it is trendy to lament the plight of the poor working class, SA is in constant crisis due to the selfishness and overpowering influence of organised labour. Unions serve an important function in a market economy by protecting the rights of members. But SA labour unions go beyond this. They participate actively in politics and dominate policy-making.

While the stereotype is of big business making back-room deals with politicians to inform policy, the fact of the matter in SA is that big trade unions openly and secretly draft legislation that benefits them and their members — to the detriment of the country as a whole.

The Transnet strike threatens to destroy SA’s key logistics and infrastructure, causing a knock-on effect that will lead to untold strife, rising prices and supply shortages. All for a wage hike that is unaffordable and unrealistic.

But this is par for the course for organised labour in SA. There is no thought about reality, or grace, or about one’s fellow man. No thought is given to the unemployed, to the non-unionised, to starving families. All that matters is an unrealistic bargain that brings companies to their knees, chases away investors and increases unemployment.

There was a time when labour was abused. It is not now. In SA we live under the thumb of capricious and selfish workers who can bring the country to its knees for just a few extra bucks.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Workers spurn Transnet latest offer, vow to go on with strike

Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
National
1 day ago

Transnet unable to manage ports crisis alone

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says neither Transnet nor the government understand 'catastrophic economic consequences' closures ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Costs mount for exporters as Transnet strike drags on

The strike by workers that began on October 6 has cost exporters of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese about R815m a day
News
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EUSTACE DAVIE: What Queen Elizabeth II’s ...
Opinion
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Slate politics still rules, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Consequences and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Expect a restrained budget ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Shortest-serving finance minister
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.