×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rift between Cosatu leadership and members starting to show

The tripartite alliance is no longer functional — in fact, it is destructive

27 September 2022 - 16:22
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS

I believe the anger of rank-and-file members of trade union Cosatu have a far bigger problem than just the ANC government. The ongoing, ever widening rift between the Cosatu leadership and union members is starting to show.

Although there might be a semblance of democracy at the workplace, where Cosatu members are still able to elect their own shop stewards and hold them to account, it is a different story when it comes to democracy in the upper levels of the trade union movement.

The union officials and various leaders of the unions who make up Cosatu have, to a large degree, moved away from worker issues. The union leadership has been co-opted by the ANC and government. This clearly shows when you hear Zingiswa Losi declare allegiance to the ANC, yet when ANC chair Gwede Mantashe wants to speak he is booed off stage.

The rift between Cosatu members and its leadership is not new, it has been documented and studied for the past 25 years. In Labour Beyond Cosatu, Johann Maree analysed the gradual breakdown between members and leaders: “It is thus clear that there is a democratic rupture between the rank-and-file members and the union and federation leaders ... It can be understood as the existence of oligarchy within Cosatu.”

This rupture is starting to show in a meaningful way today. The tripartite alliance is no longer functional, and in fact is destructive. The members can now clearly see that the interests of the ANC are vastly different to the interests of the workers.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Cosatu jilted

Trade union federation has not noticed it was dumped by the ANC and SACP
Opinion
5 months ago

Saftu asks Zwelinzima Vavi to explain why he should not be suspended

The general secretary has been accused of serious misconduct and misbehaviour that warrants investigation, says Saftu
National
6 months ago

LETTER: If ANC is dying, so is Cosatu

It is a mutually destructive relationship
Opinion
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: From Russia with Love for Referendums: ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa feels the heat of angry ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Fears of SA’s demise are ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: ANC’s cognitive dissonance
Opinion
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Busting the myriad electricity ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.