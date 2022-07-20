×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC sides with despots

20 July 2022 - 15:22
Did I read correctly that the ANC’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is based on “principles”? (“ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu”, July 19).

That’s rather hard to justify in this case, especially since SA is a signed-up member to the UN Charter of Human Rights.

Yet of late — the last decade at least — the ANC has consistently found itself on the side of criminals and dictators — aiding Omar Al Bashir escape justice, abetting Robert Mugabe and his authoritarian regime, and now openly turning a blind eye to Vladimir Putin and his murderous agenda.

How much further can SA fall as a sovereign state?

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

