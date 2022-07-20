SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, explains offshore assets’ important role in keeping a portfolio diversified
Did I read correctly that the ANC’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is based on “principles”? (“ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu”, July 19).
That’s rather hard to justify in this case, especially since SA is a signed-up member to the UN Charter of Human Rights.
Yet of late — the last decade at least — the ANC has consistently found itself on the side of criminals and dictators — aiding Omar Al Bashir escape justice, abetting Robert Mugabe and his authoritarian regime, and now openly turning a blind eye to Vladimir Putin and his murderous agenda.
How much further can SA fall as a sovereign state?
Sandra GoldbergVia BusinessLIVE
LETTER: ANC sides with despots
