Opinion

GHALEB CACHALIA: ANC’s plan for a second Eskom is based on ruinous Soviet Union policy

Yearnings for a broken past will not fix the problems we face in electricity generation

19 July 2022 - 14:39 Ghaleb Cachalia

The ANC is strongly considering establishing a second state-owned power utility to reduce the risk posed by Eskom’s failings, President Cyril Ramaphosa told delegates at the SA Communist Party’s elective conference in Boksburg on Friday.

It is hardly surprising that he chose that particular opportunity to present the proposal, which was initially made by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, as it would resonate with many of the assembled delegates, who were raised and fed the fodder of Soviet folly for decades...

