STEVEN KUO: Russia is finished as a great power, so SA should realign Like China, which is subtly stepping away from the Kremlin, Pretoria should redeploy nostalgic comrades

Whether you support the ANC bigwigs who feel SA ought to stand with its old comrade against the Western imperialists, or you believe Russia attacked a sovereign country in flagrant disregard for the UN Charter and should be ostracised and punished with sanctions, the reality is neither viewpoint is relevant any longer.

The international system’s deck of cards has been thoroughly shuffled since Russia invaded on February 24. Germany and Japan have fundamentally changed their foreign and security stance and are embarking on ambitious rearmament projects. India and China’s stance towards Russia is more nuanced but neither has ever explicitly supported the invasion, despite heckling to the contrary from the Western mainstream media. ..