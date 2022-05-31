LETTER: Ramaphosa endorses Hendrik Verwoerd’s ideology

So President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to up the ante on BEE (“BEE is crucial part of economic recovery after pandemic, says Cyril Ramaphosa,” May 30).

Remember two years ago, when he expressed his desire to “tie white South Africans to trees” to stop them from emigrating? Well, in one fell BEE swoop he is about to break whatever fraying ties the few people who have not yet actively considered emigration still feel for the country. This includes qualified young people of all races.

It is unforgivable that a president is willing to accelerate the destruction of SA’s potential, its growth prospects, and the hope that young South Africans still hold for the future. He does so for the same type of race-based ideology as was defined by his predecessor as head of government, former apartheid prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd.

Rolf Endres, Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​