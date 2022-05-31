×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa endorses Hendrik Verwoerd’s ideology

The president is about to break whatever fraying ties the few people who have not yet actively considered emigration still feel for SA

31 May 2022 - 13:55
Hendrik Verwoerd. Circa 1960s. Picture: RAND DAILY MAIL
Hendrik Verwoerd. Circa 1960s. Picture: RAND DAILY MAIL

So President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to up the ante on BEE (“BEE is crucial part of economic recovery after pandemic, says Cyril Ramaphosa,” May 30).

Remember two years ago, when he expressed his desire to “tie white South Africans to trees” to stop them from emigrating? Well, in one fell BEE swoop he is about to break whatever fraying ties the few people who have not yet actively considered emigration still feel for the country. This includes qualified young people of all races.

It is unforgivable that a president is willing to accelerate the destruction of SA’s potential, its growth prospects, and the hope that young South Africans still hold for the future. He does so for the same type of race-based ideology as was defined by his predecessor as head of government, former apartheid prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd.

Rolf Endres, Craighall Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

BEE is crucial part of economic recovery after pandemic, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says he announce the appointment of the new Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council this week
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Battling consumers make Pick n Pay ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA is not sustainable if the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Nothing left but cold, hard truth for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL ROETS: Whatever the fuel price hike, it will ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Non-profits show government what’s ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

BEE is crucial part of economic recovery after pandemic, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.