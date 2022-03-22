LETTER: SA morally complicit in Russian war crimes

After watching various news channels showing the terrible attacks on Ukraine civilians and infrastructure by the Russian military, and the additional threat of subjecting individuals to military tribunals, one can only come to the conclusion that if our government does not openly and explicitly condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes being committed there, it is morally complicit in these crimes.

Many commentators have drawn attention to the fact that senior politicians in the ANC, and public servants, care more about accumulating private wealth than dealing with unemployment, corruption and service delivery. Perhaps we should in future refer to them as ANC oligarchs?

Dr Leon Jacobson

Sasolburg

