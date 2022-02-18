LETTER: Home affairs effectively wants to destroy economy

I read Michael Bagraim’s letter with great interest (“How job reservation is going to tackle unemployment is a mystery,” February 15). The issue goes even further.

My wife and I (German nationals) came to SA in 1996, brought foreign investments into this country, founded our own company and employed SA nationals, always at the prescribed ratio of at least 60/40.

After 26 years of successfully operating our own business we are virtually being told by the department of home affairs that we are not wanted in SA anymore. It will not extend our business permits anymore, which means we have to close our doors, sell off our assets and leave the country by the end of 2022.

As a result, SA will lose further jobs, investment and taxpayers. In my view this is actively destroying employment rather than doing everything to stimulate the economy.

Very sad.

AH Boehm, Via email

