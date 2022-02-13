Job reservation is on the cards, government confirms
We are trying to enforce law and order, says Aaron Motsoaledi, after cabinet approves proposal
13 February 2022 - 19:29
The cabinet has signed off on an ANC proposal that jobs in some sectors of the economy be reserved for SA citizens, a move designed to tackle the country’s record unemployment and which could feed into anti-immigrant sentiment.
“Every country in the world gives preferential treatment to citizens in terms of employment,” home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi told Business Day on Sunday. “The xenophobic matter is used as a toy gun to prevent us from doing the same. If we blink in implementing labour laws, we will continue to threaten the sovereignty of SA.”..
