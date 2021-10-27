Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Steenhuisen missed the boat

He messed up his chance to do the right thing in the Gareth Cliff debacle

27 October 2021 - 15:08
DA's John Steenhuisen. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard
I’m surprised more of a storm is not being made of John Steenhuisen’s pathetic handling of the Gareth Cliff interview (“Smirking Steenhuisen just doesn’t get it”, October 25).

He should have called Cliff to order, obviously! From a political perspective, if he had called Cliff out he’d be a political hero, a champion for inclusiveness and gender equality, which the DA stands for. It was handed to him on a golden platter, but he duffed it.

Alexander Milner
Via e-mail

