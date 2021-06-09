Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA should vote for its Pan-African MPs

09 June 2021 - 15:55
Picture: 123RF/BIZOON
Picture: 123RF/BIZOON

The Pan-African Parliament has only itself to blame for The Third Umpire’s criticism (June 3).

One problem lies with the indirect election of the MPs having too weak a link to voters. While SA’s electoral system also has problems, direct elections are far better. The Pan-African Parliament, inaugurated in 2004, was supposed to move to direct elections after five years, so this reform is overdue by a decade.

Pan-Africanists can learn from the mistakes of the EU. There, separate elections for the European Parliament (EP) have such low percentage polls that they weaken the legitimacy of the EP.

What SA should do is add a third voting paper, for the Pan-African Parliament, to our general elections for parliament and provincial legislatures. Voters will naturally vote for their favourite party at the same time on all three papers, so our percentage poll for the Pan-African Parliament will be good.

The five Pan-African Parliament MPs elected directly by SA voters will then remain on standby until the appropriate session of the Pan-African Parliament, when they will be called up for their five-year term.

Keith Gottschalk, Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Senegal aims to make Covid-19 vaccines

West African country to team up with Belgian company Univercells as Africa seeks to boost manufacturing of drugs
World
2 days ago

PODCAST: Will we ever cotton on?

Peter Bruce talks to Nick Steen, a rock-hard former CEO with long, bittersweet experience in the local textiles industry that Ebrahim Patel is ...
News & Fox
2 days ago

It’s time to get the constitution involved

SA should prescribe rigid measures to rein in a fiscally imprudent government
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Decision on Burger King ultimately bad ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Full picture of the Greensill scandal still to ...
Opinion
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Turns out the DA was right ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Equal opportunity offender
Opinion
5.
LETTER: EFF, Malema 'talking out of both sides of ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Emmanuel Macron sticks to own agenda on Africa safari

Opinion / Columnists

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in two weeks ahead of US nonfarm data

Markets

JONNY STEINBERG: Constituency voting could spawn even uglier politics

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.