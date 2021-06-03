Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in two weeks ahead of US nonfarm data Rand 1% weaker at R13.6366/$ BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked most international markets weaker ahead of the release of what is arguably the most important data release on the economic calendar, US employment numbers.

Nonfarm payroll data is due at 2.30pm SA time on Friday. Consensus is for the US to have added 650,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is expected to have fallen from 6.1% to 5.9% and average hourly wages to have risen by 0.2%...