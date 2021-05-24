LETTER: Pension fund gets zero from PIC investment in Iqbal Survé companies

On May 4 the Association for Monitoring and Advocacy of Government Pensions issued an embittered media statement in which it resigned itself to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) receiving no financial benefit from the more than R5bn invested by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in Iqbal Survé-linked companies. It, in effect, accused the PIC of abandoning litigation to recoup the money.

Sixteen days later Warren Thompson’s article described how the Bakubung community in the North West had been immiserated by a R900m PIC deal (“Community in the dark after plug pulled on inquiry into PIC’s bad loan”, May 20). It detailed how the PIC had in effect abandoned litigation to recoup this bad investment — exactly what the association claimed.

At a meeting of parliament’s oversight committee on finance on May 12, PIC CEO Abel Sithole revealed that Survé’s default debt on the original 2013 loan to buy the Independent Group had increased, with accrued interest, to more than R1bn. Survé made no commitment in this regard but, without supporting evidence, in effect accused the 12-member PIC board of directors of being racists.

What is telling is that Absa and FNB have cut ties with Survé-linked companies to avoid reputational harm and financial loss, but Sim Tshabalala’s Standard Bank has not. Tshabalala was present and witnessed Survé’s disruption of the SA National Editors’ Forum’s Nat Nakasa function on June 20 2014, when he accused Joe Thloloe, Simphiwe Sesanti and Peter Sullivan of being racists for giving the Courageous Journalism award to former Cape Times editor Alide Dasnois.

Dasnois had been accused of racism and dismissed by Survé after her team produced a Madiba obituary that Time magazine rated one of the 14 best supplements in the world.

Ed Herbst

Cape Town

