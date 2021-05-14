Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hitler was origin of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

As usual, each blames the other for starting the conflict

14 May 2021 - 16:19
Palestinians escape from a stun grenade fired by Israeli police officers during clashes at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Israel, May 8 2021. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AMIR LEVY
Palestinians escape from a stun grenade fired by Israeli police officers during clashes at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Israel, May 8 2021. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AMIR LEVY

The Israelis and Palestinians are fighting again. As usual, each blames the other for starting the conflict.

Stepping back a bit, I suggest Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party started it. Flowing from the appalling events of the Holocaust, the remnants of the Jewish people sought a country where they could consolidate and defend themselves from any such future destruction.

Britain came to their aid with the Balfour Declaration, and in due course much of the ancestral Jewish land of Palestine became the state of Israel. This, with the support of most of the major Western powers.

Unfortunately, the needs and feelings of the Palestinian people, who had been on the land for many generations, were pushed aside by the supporters of the new state, who were feeling considerable guilt for their failure to act timeously or at all in the 1930s.

The problems of the Palestinians were compounded by the attitudes of the surrounding Arab powers. While they were willing to fight to destroy the nascent state thrust among them, once defeated they were unwilling to accept the inevitable huge number of Palestinian refugees flowing from their defeats.

The refugee camps, Gaza and the interminable hostilities since the establishment of Israel, are the fruits of the actions of all the players involved.

Robert Stone
Linden

Fear, mistrust grow as Gaza crisis divides Jews and Arabs in Israeli city

Residents in Acre, a mixed Arab and Jewish city, say they are frightened to leave home amid reports of youths attacking each other
World
6 hours ago

Violence continues in mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel

‘We have lost control of the city and the streets,’ Lod mayor after several nights of violent confrontations between Arab and Jewish Israelis
World
2 days ago

Hamas’s offensive makes less military sense than ever

Most militaries try to protect civilians — Hamas’s actively exploits them
World
1 day ago

