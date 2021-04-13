Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Door remains open to corruption in Gauteng

Consequence management absent in the Gauteng provincial government, auditor-general’s report shows

13 April 2021 - 12:33
Picture: 123RF/jirkaejc
Picture: 123RF/jirkaejc

It is extremely concerning that the auditor-general’s latest report on the audit outcomes of national and provincial government has highlighted the fact that billions of rand in taxpayer money has been wasted without any consequence management taking place.  

Of particular concern is the fact that the auditor-general noted there was inadequate monitoring of preventative controls and insufficient consequence management in Gauteng, which resulted in a stagnation of the audit outcomes. In addition, the auditor-general noted that noncompliance with supply chain prescripts remained a concern, with irregular expenditure increasing to R7.49bn.

It is evident that more needs to be done to ensure irregular expenditure by the Gauteng government is curbed, as it opens the door for corruption to take place and points to poor planning.   

More needs to be done to ensure the Gauteng government complies with the supply chain management process as this will ensure all businesses, especially those that operate in the township economy space, are given a fair chance at providing goods and services to government. This will also go a long way to ensuring that these small businesses are equipped to provide the youth in our province an opportunity to enhance their skill sets. This is important if we want to bring down the high unemployment rate.   

It is high time that consequence management is implemented by the provincial government, where officials who are found to have not adhered to the proper procurement and spending protocols put in place by the national and provincial treasuries are disciplined accordingly.  

Adriana Randall, MPL  
DA Gauteng finance & e-government spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.   

Risk of Covid-19 third wave within next two weeks is low, say SA researchers

But it is too soon to tell if more social interaction and religious gatherings over the Easter weekend seeded an increase in Covid-19 transmission
National
21 hours ago

No room for corruption in vaccine procurement and rollout, says Mabuza

The deputy president says the highly regulated environment and centralised system will limit malfeasance
National
3 weeks ago

Hard-hitting report details issues bedevilling Gauteng municipalities

Weak and inadequate governance, as well as lack of accountability and leadership behind municipalities’ woes, says report
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa may now suspend John ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
CAROL PATON: Puzzling probe means it’s a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI: Political rhetoric to speed ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Who will Ebrahim Patel blame when chicken ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Tax evaders should consider if evasion ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

‘Neglectful’ Bandile Masuku loses court bid to set aside SIU report used to ...

National

EBRAHIM HARVEY: ANC must stand by its ‘step-aside’ decision for its own good

Opinion

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Talk of cabinet reshuffle reaches fever pitch

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.