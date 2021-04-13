LETTER: Door remains open to corruption in Gauteng

It is extremely concerning that the auditor-general’s latest report on the audit outcomes of national and provincial government has highlighted the fact that billions of rand in taxpayer money has been wasted without any consequence management taking place.

Of particular concern is the fact that the auditor-general noted there was inadequate monitoring of preventative controls and insufficient consequence management in Gauteng, which resulted in a stagnation of the audit outcomes. In addition, the auditor-general noted that noncompliance with supply chain prescripts remained a concern, with irregular expenditure increasing to R7.49bn.

It is evident that more needs to be done to ensure irregular expenditure by the Gauteng government is curbed, as it opens the door for corruption to take place and points to poor planning.

More needs to be done to ensure the Gauteng government complies with the supply chain management process as this will ensure all businesses, especially those that operate in the township economy space, are given a fair chance at providing goods and services to government. This will also go a long way to ensuring that these small businesses are equipped to provide the youth in our province an opportunity to enhance their skill sets. This is important if we want to bring down the high unemployment rate.

It is high time that consequence management is implemented by the provincial government, where officials who are found to have not adhered to the proper procurement and spending protocols put in place by the national and provincial treasuries are disciplined accordingly.

Adriana Randall, MPL

DA Gauteng finance & e-government spokesperson

