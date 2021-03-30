LETTER: Only now is civil society realising danger of a narrow opposition

Valid points have been raised that the entire ANC is responsible for our weakened state and not only Jacob Zuma. However, Zuma systematically weakened state institutions over years by appointing his enablers in strategic positions. This enabled him to loot government coffers.

Donald Trump followed the same strategy of appointing his enablers in strategic positions, weakening the watchdogs over the constitution. In the case of the US, institutions were still strong enough and a vibrant civil society and inclusive opposition managed to stop the rot on the edge of the abyss.

In our case, civil society is only now waking up to the danger and the need to take hands across narrow divides. Sadly, the opposition has been weakening over the years. I said a long time ago that our future lies in coalition politics. At one stage the DA looked well positioned to be a viable partner for moderates within the ANC should the governing party split. Sadly it has burnt bridges by simply opposing without providing viable alternatives, thereby also weakening the moderates within the ANC.

May the current infighting within the ANC serve as a wake-up call to moderates across party lines to the need to build a broad coalition for the sake of our country and the future of our children. The 337 Campaign of civil society against corruption and the onslaught on our constitution is timely, but it must be strengthened and must become even more inclusive. It must become a movement for change; a wave of change.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.