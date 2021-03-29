LETTER: Call the bluff of ANC reprobates

The longer President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government prevaricates over the fate of Jacob Zuma, the longer his crooked cohorts have to pose a real and present danger to this country.

Putting Zuma in jail will not only send a powerful message to those who think it’s acceptable to steal public money, it will enable the state to charge him with his many other crimes.

I believe at one time many South Africans saw the abuse of public office as a chance to get even. Those days are over. The tide has turned, and people now see the enormous damage these looters have done to the country.

I say it’s time to call the bluff of freeloading reprobates such as Carl Niehaus, his Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans and Ace Magashule and company. I believe their support will evaporate if exposed to daylight, so they can slink off into the night and oblivion.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

