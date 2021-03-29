Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Call the bluff of ANC reprobates

29 March 2021 - 15:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma at the Special Official Funeral of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma at the Special Official Funeral of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

The longer President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government prevaricates over the fate of Jacob Zuma, the longer his crooked cohorts have to pose a real and present danger to this country.

Putting Zuma in jail will not only send a powerful message to those who think it’s acceptable to steal public money, it will enable the state to charge him with his many other crimes.

I believe at one time many South Africans saw the abuse of public office as a chance to get even. Those days are over. The tide has turned, and people now see the enormous damage these looters have done to the country.

I say it’s time to call the bluff of freeloading reprobates such as Carl Niehaus, his Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans and Ace Magashule and company. I believe their support will evaporate if exposed to daylight, so they can slink off into the night and oblivion.

Bernard Benson 
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ANC NEC stand-off on ‘stepping down’ rages on as Magashule digs in his heels

Some NEC members believe the matter should be voted on as the only deadlock mechanism seen as available
National
4 hours ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: ANC squabbles while SA burns

The party’s RET posturing has picked up speed ahead of the weekend national executive committee meeting. With Ace Magashule’s future in the balance, ...
Opinion
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma lashes out at judiciary as his options run out

The former president has upped the ante in his attacks on the Constitutional Court as he faces the possibility of going to jail
National
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: ANC ‘step aside’ resolution will ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Sitting ducks, waiting for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LAWSON NAIDOO: Mpofu’s outburst shows contempt ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Time to enforce step-aside rule?
Opinion
5.
Tax-free investment is good way to create ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.