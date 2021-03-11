LETTER: Employers of domestic workers must register as such

Domestic workers are now covered under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida). This means they are entitled to compensation in the event they are injured or contract diseases while on duty.

As per the act, the employee is a person who has entered into or works under contract of service, apprenticeship or learnership with an employer, whether the contract is express or implied, oral or in writing, and whether the remuneration is calculated by time or by work done, or is in cash or in kind.

Compensation payable to domestic workers for occupational injuries and diseases comprises the same benefits payable to all other injured employees.

The right to claim in terms of the act lapses if the accident happened or the disease commenced on or after April 27 1994 and is not brought to the attention of the commissioner, employer or mutual association concerned, within 12 months from November 19 2020.

This ruling means all employers of domestic employees are obliged to register as employers with the Compensation Fund and submit the necessary returns in terms of the Coida 130 of 1993.

There are certain documents that must be submitted for employer registration purposes that are included in the Government Gazette volume 669, dated March 10 2021, number 44250.

Bernard Reisner, Gardens

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.