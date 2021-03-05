LETTER: SA is making a huge mistake selling AstraZeneca vaccine

When a medical doctor of Prof Shabir Madhi’s medical, scientific and professional standing says the SA government is about to make a potentially historic mistake by selling the one-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of vaccinating our own most vulnerable or at risk people, the government and all citizens should be alarmed (“Decision not to use AstraZeneca vaccine goes against the spirit of what the health department espoused,” March 4).

It makes no sense to not use this vaccine locally when what we most urgently need to do is prevent hospitalisation and deaths due to Covid-19. This vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 disease and death in the UK and the evidence that it will do the same in SA is compelling.

Besides the stupidity of having a vaccine that works in severe disease in our hands and yet not using it, I foresee us losing the R75m we paid for this vaccine batch. Which AU country is likely to pay us R75m for a vaccine with a remaining shelf life of only six weeks?

Dr Caryl Richmond

Via e-mail

