World

Swedish Academy fills last two vacant posts after sexual assault scandal

Author and journalist Ingrid Carlberg and writer, critic and translator Steve Sem-Sandberg have been named as the two new members

13 October 2020 - 18:53 Helena Soderpalm
Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, is seen during the announcement of 2020 Nobel Prize. Picture: REUTERS
Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, is seen during the announcement of 2020 Nobel Prize. Picture: REUTERS

Stockholm — The Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel literature prize, named two new members on Tuesday to fill remaining vacancies on its 18-strong panel and draw a line under years of controversy that called its reputation into question.

The 234-year-old institution, which just last week selected American poet Louise Gluck as 2020’s literature laureate, said it had named author and journalist Ingrid Carlberg and writer, critic and translator Steve Sem-Sandberg as new members.

The prestigious literary body had been dogged by controversy since 2018 when it postponed that year’s prize in the wake of a sexual assault scandal involving the husband of one of its members. As a result, two winners were named in 2019.

The crisis saw several members quit the academy, changes to its statutes driven by its patron, the king of Sweden, and billed as improving the transparency of the awards process.

Only just emerging from the sexual assault scandal, the academy drew new criticism for awarding Peter Handke the prize in 2019 due to the Austrian writer’s support for Serbia's late nationalist strongman president Slobodan Milosevic.

The academy defended its choice by saying Handke had made provocative comments but had not supported bloodshed.

Gluck, a far less controversial choice than Handke, won the 2020 prize for works exploring family and childhood in an "unmistakable ... voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal".

2020’s six Nobel awards took place under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the cancellation of the prize-giving ceremony and formal banquet held each December in Stockholm. 

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Act quickly, IMF urges struggling nations as ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe urges SA to extradite former ministers
World / Africa
4.
WATCH: The Great Barrington Declaration
World
5.
Johnson & Johnson pauses its vaccine trial
World

Related Articles

Nobel for chemistry goes to two female scientists for CRISPR tool

World

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel prize for literature

World

Nobel prize for medicine goes to Hepatitis C discoverers

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.